Due to inclement weather check with the venue to make sure the event is taking place.

Anderson

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

The Kevin Jones Project, 7 to 9 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Chesterfield

Dance, 6 p.m., with DJ Buddy Patterson, American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags

Trending Video