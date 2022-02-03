Due to inclement weather check with the venue to make sure the event is taking place.
Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
The Kevin Jones Project, 7 to 9 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Chesterfield
Dance, 6 p.m., with DJ Buddy Patterson, American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.