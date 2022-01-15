SATURDAY

Anderson

Women’s and Open City Bowling Tournament, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

Alexandria

“Sing 2,” 4 and 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Chesterfield

Turkey shoot and euchre, noon, Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Indianapolis

Country artists Alabama in concert, 7 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St.

Muncie

Archery tournament, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Women’s and Open City Bowling Tournament, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

Alexandria

“Sing 2,” noon and 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Muncie

Archery tournament, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.

