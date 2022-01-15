SATURDAY
Anderson
Women’s and Open City Bowling Tournament, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
“Sing 2,” 4 and 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
Turkey shoot and euchre, noon, Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Country artists Alabama in concert, 7 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St.
Muncie
Archery tournament, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Women’s and Open City Bowling Tournament, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
“Sing 2,” noon and 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Muncie
Archery tournament, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
