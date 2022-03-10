Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m. Nature Center at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
“Twelfth Night,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. Alley Theatre performance.
Chesterfield
Dance 6 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
