Anderson
The Art of Michelle Wood 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilson Galleries on the campus of Anderson University.
Shawn Richards 7 p.m. at DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournaments 6 p.m. Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Meatloaf dinner 5:30 p.m. with bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
