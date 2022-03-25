Anderson
Elizabeth York Children’s Literature Festival 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anderson University’s Wilson Gallery, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus 563, 1225 Main St.
Fan Appreciation Weekend begins at 6:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
God Encounter 7 to 9 p.m. at By His Grace Worship, 720 E. Seventh St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents Musical Theatre Senior Showcase 7:30 to 10 p.m. at A.U. York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
Three Dog Night 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.