Anderson

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Literacy Night-Read Around the World, 6 to 8 p.m., Indiana Christian Academy, 432 W. 300N.

Alexandria

“The Batman,” 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Chesterfield

Dance, 6 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

