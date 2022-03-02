Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Literacy Night-Read Around the World, 6 to 8 p.m., Indiana Christian Academy, 432 W. 300N.
Alexandria
“The Batman,” 7 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
Dance, 6 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.