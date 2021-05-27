Anderson
- The Tin Plate Little 500 Bump Day, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Youth Bowling Night hosted by Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church; ages 5-11, 5-6:30 p.m.; ages 12-17, 6:30-8 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
- Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
- New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
