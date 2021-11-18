Anderson
Karaoke, 8 p.m.-midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
The Star Destroyer Races, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
An Evening of One-Act Plays, 7:30 p.m.; Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Alexandria
“Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles,” 7:30 p.m.; The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
Holiday dance with DJ Jerry Wilmont, 6 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
