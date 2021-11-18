Anderson

Karaoke, 8 p.m.-midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

The Star Destroyer Races, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

An Evening of One-Act Plays, 7:30 p.m.; Byrum Hall, Anderson University.

Alexandria

“Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles,” 7:30 p.m.; The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Chesterfield

Holiday dance with DJ Jerry Wilmont, 6 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

