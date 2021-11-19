Anderson
Fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Life Banquet Celebration, 5-8 p.m.; Anderson Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Jackson St.
Wine and Canvas, 6 p.m.; A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Tickets: www.atowncenter.org/store/p191/novemberwine2021.html.
The George Smith Traditional Christmas Show, 7 p.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Proceeds to the Paramount Grande Page Organ.
An Evening of One-Act Plays, 7:30 p.m.; Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Alexandria
“Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles,” 7:30 p.m.; The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Muncie
33rd Holiday Handcrafters Showcase & Marketplace, 2-8 p.m.; Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
