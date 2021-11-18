Saturday, Nov. 20

Anderson

Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary’s annual Holiday Mart 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FOFF Lodge behind fire station #8, 105 W. 53rd St.

Holiday Market hosted by MOPS/MOMsnext 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.

70th anniversary celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. at Modern Trailer Sales, 2730 W. 53rd St.

Autumn Wreaths/Mixed Media Class 2 to 4 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Tickets: www.atowncenter.org/store/p192/novmm2021.html.

Haunted Tales of Madison County 3 to 4 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Paramount Theatre Festival of Trees Gala 6 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

An Evening of One-Act Plays 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, Anderson University.

Festival Of Trees After Party 8 p.m. to midnight at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Alexandria

Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Elwood

Cancer Benefit Concert 9 p.m. at Elwood Elks Lodge, 1700 S. Anderson St. Hosted by Magnolia Soul Band and Corey May.

Middletown

Ladies Day noon to 6 p.m. at Madison County Winery, 10942 S. 400E.

Muncie

33rd Holiday Handcrafters Showcase & Marketplace 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.

New Castle

New Castle Main Street’s Christmas Festival and Outdoor Market 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Arts and Pavilion, 218 S. 15th St.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Anderson

Community-wide Remembrance Service 2:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, sponsored by Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Alexandria

Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles 3:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Chesterfield

Thankful For Hymns with Woody Wright 5 p.m. at Chesterfield Community Church of God, 123 Linden Lane.

