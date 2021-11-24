Anderson
Teen Game Night (grades 6-12) 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Blackout Wednesday, featuring Corey Cox, 7 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Lapel
Booze Hound Blackout Bash 8 p.m. at Pax Verum Brewing Co., 908 Main St.
Muncie
Turkey Trot Late Skate 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Skating Arena, 2610 S. Mock Ave. (Two sessions, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.)
Pendleton
87 Southbound 8 to 11 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. State St.
