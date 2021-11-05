FRIDAY
Anderson
Creatures First Friday featuring Ciara Haskett, 3:30-10 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus 563, 1225 Main St.
First Friday Arts Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building and other downtown and area arts venues.
Fall Into Dance, 7:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
Mark Lowry, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
First Friday, 8-9:30 p.m., Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Edgewood
Victoria Guild’s 50th Anniversary Christmas Corner, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road. Tea Cart Luncheon, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society First Friday, 6-8 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
