Saturday
Anderson
New World Food, 10-10:45 a.m.; Brunch With the Birds, 10-11 a.m., Nature Center; Mystery Hike, noon-1 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Fall Into Dance, 2:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
SpLit Endz Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
Fall Bazaar & Vendor Event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; chicken and noodle dinner, 4-7 p.m.; Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Lapel
Second annual Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Lodge on Main, 818 N. Main St.
Robert Rolfe Fedderson, 6-9 p.m.; Pax Verum Brewing Co., 908 Main St.
Muncie
Country Flea Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Yorktown Farmers Market/Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, The Compass Church, 8116 W. Jackson St.
Live performance of dance and orchestra by the East Central Indiana Chamber Orchestra and Cole Academy of Dance, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St.
Pendleton
All-you-can-eat breakfast (must be 21 to enter), 7:30-10:30 a.m.; AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Autumn’s Fiery Colors, noon-1:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Customer Appreciation Day (bring a new toy, hat, glove or coat), 1-3 p.m.; Southpark Tavern, 423 W. 32nd St.
Mounds Hike, 2-3 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.