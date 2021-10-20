Anderson
Halloween Literacy Trunk and Read from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Erskine Elementary School, 811 W. 60th St.
R&B line dancing class at 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournaments 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Vegetable soup dinner 5:30 p.m., bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
Euchre, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Brad Klienschmidt Trio Concert, 6-9 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
