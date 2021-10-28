Anderson

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Backyard Karaoke, 7-9 p.m.; 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.

Guest Artist Recital: Clare Longendyke, piano; 7:30 p.m.; York Performance Hall, Anderson University.

Chesterfield

Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags

Trending Video