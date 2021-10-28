Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Backyard Karaoke, 7-9 p.m.; 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Guest Artist Recital: Clare Longendyke, piano; 7:30 p.m.; York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
