Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.