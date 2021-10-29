Anderson
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8-11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
Chesterfield
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
Middletown
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.