Anderson
Homecoming Concert, Chorale and Women’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m.; York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Toy Factory (last concert of the Summer Concert Series), 7:30 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Simmons Dance Night, 8 to 11 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Alexandria’s Farmer & Artist Market, 3 to 7 p.m.; 4-H Fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
