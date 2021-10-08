Anderson

Homecoming Concert, Chorale and Women’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m.; York Performance Hall, Anderson University.

Toy Factory (last concert of the Summer Concert Series), 7:30 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.

Simmons Dance Night, 8 to 11 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

Alexandria’s Farmer & Artist Market, 3 to 7 p.m.; 4-H Fairgrounds, Beulah Park.

Chesterfield

New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

