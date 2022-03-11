Anderson
• Glow Night 6 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
• “Twelfth Night,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. Alley Theatre performance.
Chesterfield
• New York Strip steak dinner 5 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• Shawn Richards 9 p.m. to midnight at the Corner Tavern Bar-n-Grill, 694 Locust St.
