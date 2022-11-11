Anderson
• Veterans Day convocation 8:30 a.m. at Anderson High School, 4610 Madison Ave.
• “The Crucible” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
• Concert, 7:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall.
• Harry Potter Trivia 7:30 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Elwood
• Christmas on the Farm 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Simple Goodness Soaps, 5140 W. 1550N.
• Comedy Night with David Dugan and Leslie Norris Townsend 7 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Noblesville
• Veterans Day Caboose Rides 2:30-3 p.m. at Nickel Plate Express, 825 Forest Park Drive.