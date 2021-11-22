Monday, Nov. 22
Anderson
Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser 10 a.m. to noon at Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave. Proceeds to a special education student to go on the annual spring field trip to Agape Camp.
Anderson Symphonic Choir 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall Anderson University.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Anderson
Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser 10 a.m. to noon, Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave. Proceeds to a special education student to go on the annual spring field trip to Agape Camp.
John Lawson/Fran Wellman Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner 2 to 6 p.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
Yoga at A Town from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
