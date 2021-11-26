Anderson
Three Dog Night in concert 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Levi Driskell 8:30 p.m. at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Flynnville Train at 9 p.m. at Terrace Showroom, Harrah’s Hoosier Park & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
Vintage Road’s Christmas Open House 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 301 N. Harrison St., Suite A.
Fairmount
Bliss Barn Christmas Market 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8271 S. 100E.
