Anderson
Rummage sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Circle of Hope Church, 2415 Delaware St.
Aladdin Mid-East Meet: Lamp Show and Sale noon to 5 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Liberty Christian School pumpkin patch 4 to 6 p.m. at 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Trunk or Treat 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Countryside Manor, 205 Marine Drive.
Pukwudjie Glow Hike 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance present: Peter and the Starcatcher 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Hauntless Halloween 8 to 9 p.m. (meet at the swimming pool) at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Comedy Show 8 to 10 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Faux Femmes presents HalloQueens 8:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Muncie
Whispering Woods Haunted Farm 5 to 8 p.m. at 3515 W. Eighth St.