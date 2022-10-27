Anderson

Last Friday Open Jam 6 to 9 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Movie Night “Mars Attack” dusk at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

A Night of Worship-The Move 7 p.m. at Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.

God Encounter 7 to 9 p.m. at By His Grace Worship, 720 E. Seventh St.

Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance present: Fall Into Dance 7:30 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1105 E. Fifth St.

Chesterfield

New York steak dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

The Duck Creek Players present “Murder on the Orient Express” 7 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

