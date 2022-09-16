Anderson

Pollock fish dinner 4 to 7 p.m. at Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe 7:30 p.m.; Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

Alexandria

Farmers & Artists Market 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Chesterfield

New York Strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

Frankton Heritage Days 4 to 11 p.m. at various locations: Heritage Field, Heritage Commons, downtown, Heritage House, Frankton Elementary School.

Chicken-and-noodle dinner hosted by the Legion Auxiliary begins at 5 p.m.; bake sale, 5 to 7 p.m.; JT and Ronnie Kelly providing music from 8 p.m. to midnight, American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

Lapel

75th annual Lapel Lions Club fish fry 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lions Building at 329 S. Main St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

