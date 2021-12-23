INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) and its Regional Arts Partners announced the opening of applications for two grant programs: Fiscal Year 2023 Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support.
Applicants for both programs apply through their respective Regional Arts Partner.
Arts Project Support grants provide nonprofit organizations with funding to support a specific arts activity, such as a one-time event, a single production, an exhibition, an educational workshop, or a series of related arts activities such as art classes or training sessions.
The objectives of the Arts Project Support Grant Program are to provide the general public access to quality arts activities, with particular attention to underserved communities, and to support Indiana artists who are a vital part of Indiana’s economy and community life.
Projects must occur between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023, to be eligible for FY23 Arts Project Support.
Applications for Arts Project Support are due March 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. eastern time through the IAC’s online grant system. Learn more and access the guidelines.
Applications for Arts Organization Support are due March 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. eastern time through the IAC’s online grant system. Learn more and access the guidelines.
Organizations new to Arts Organization Support must complete an eligibility questionnaire by Jan. 18, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
