ANDERSON — The Harness Horse Youth Foundation will be offering two open-to-the-public events for young people to learn more about horses and harness racing this summer in Anderson.
The introductory camp will take place on July 16 at the DeLong Farm. Safety, basic harnessing, hitching and general horsemanship will be explained using the stable of HHYF Trottingbred horses; all participants will be given the opportunity to drive (with a professional assistant) on the racetrack. Registration will be at 8 a.m. and the day concludes at 4 p.m.; cost is $35 which includes lunch. Ages 11 and up are invited to pre-register by July 8 using this link: https://hhyf.org/schedule-applications-2022.
The Leadership Program will take place at Crimson Lane Farm and is structured for more experienced equestrians. The dates are July 10 through July 14; this is a five-day, four-night event; participants will be staying at the local Fairfield Inn.
Pre-registration is required by June 20. The cost for this event is $250, which includes all transportation, meals and lodging. Ages 13 and up should pre-register no later than June 20 using this link: https://hhyf.org/schedule-applications-2022.
For further information about HHYF and their programs, contact the HHYF office at 317-908-0029 or by email at ellen@hhyf.org.