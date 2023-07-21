INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is looking to cast the young performer roles in its upcoming productions of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “White Christmas,” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Roles to be cast are:
• “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on stage Oct. 5 through Nov. 19. 24 boys and girls between the ages of 5-14 to be cast in the children’s choir. Three choirs will be set, with each performing approximately two weeks of performances.
• “White Christmas” on stage Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. Susan: A girl 10-12 years of age. Must be able to sing and dance.
• “A Christmas Carol” on stage for 10 performances on select dates Dec. 1-22. Tim Cratchit: 5-8 years old; Boy Scrooge/Peter Cratchit/Turkey Boy: 9-14 years of age; Fran/Belinda Cratchit: 10-14 years of age; Martha Cratchit: 16-19 years of age.
Children must be able to sing and move well. Auditions are by appointment only, and audition requests can be made online at beefandboards.com. Auditions take place at the theater, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, on Saturday, Aug. 12. Callbacks are on Sunday, Aug. 13, at a time to be announced.
There will be required call backs for finalists on Sunday afternoon Aug. 13. Children cast in shows receive a small performance stipend and a limited number of complimentary tickets. To be considered, performers must be available for all scheduled rehearsals and performances.