ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas J. Broderick, Jr. will present the State of the City address at the Madison County Historical Society at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
In his speech, Broderick is expected to address highlights and achievements over the past year as well as current projects and his vision for the future of our city.
“The State of the City address is an ideal opportunity to celebrate the great things that are happening throughout Anderson,” Broderick said. “This is a chance to show the many things that my administration is in the process of developing as well as goals that have been accomplished.
“As the weather warms, we are going to see a lot of activity all around Anderson that has been planned and prepared over the past months and sometimes years.”
Broderick added: “I am grateful that the Madison County Historical Society has opened their doors once again to this event, and I look forward to sharing the many successes we have had in the city.”
This event is open to the public.