MUNCIE — “Happy Little Fest,” a celebration of the 80th birthday of iconic painter and instructor Bob Ross hosted by Ball State PBS and Bob Ross Inc., has been named a finalist for the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s (NETA) 55th annual Public Media Awards.
The Public Media Awards (PMA), presented by NETA, honor members’ work of the highest caliber of community engagement, content, education, and marketing and communications. The 55th PMA winners will be announced on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the 2023 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum.
Happy Little Fest/Ball State PBS is one of nine finalists vying for this year’s “Special Events” award within NETA’s Marketing and Communications categories.
Held Oct. 29, 2022, on Ball State’s campus, the inaugural Happy Little Fest served as a celebration of the life and career of Bob Ross, whose iconic show, “The Joy of Painting,” was produced by Ball State PBS — formerly WIPB — in Muncie. The fest also commemorated Ball State Public Media’s 50th year on the air, a milestone reached in 2021.