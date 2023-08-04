LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

LAPEL — Co-Alliance Cooperative has donated $2,000 towards Lapel Community Food Pantry in an effort to aid those in need in Madison County.

The Lapel Community Food Pantry donation is part of Co-Alliance’s cooperative-wide initiative to promote and invest in food security throughout the trade territory in 2023. The co-op recently concluded an internal employee food security drive, Planting The Seeds For Food Security, that raised $15,480.

That commitment from the farmer-owned cooperative is now being tripled, as Co-Alliance is matching every dollar donated by employees and Land O’Lakes will match what Co-Alliance commits through their Member Co-op Match program.

Planting The Seeds For Food Security was developed to invite employees to play a key part in ending hunger in local rural communities. The total money raised to be given back to rural communities through food security donations and the match program is officially $46,440.

Employees were also given the opportunity to elect specifically where those funds are distributed. They could choose churches, community or regional food banks that serve families in their hometowns.

