FISHERS — After tallying more than 1,100 votes, Conner Prairie and Sun King Brewery have announced the Headless Horseman himself as the official growler design of “Ichabrewed Crane,” the official Headless Horseman Festival 2019 beer.
Voters were given a chance to place their votes on two potential designs this year. Design 1 reflected a patchwork quilt pattern, and design 2 was a nod to our festival namesake, the Headless Horseman.
The seasonal copper ale will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 at a tapping party at Sun King’s Small-Batch Brewery and Taproom in Fishers. All ages are invited to attend this free event to help celebrate this launch and join in family-friendly activities, including pumpkin decorating.
Headless Horseman, the annual Halloween festival, will take place this year on Oct. 10-13, 17-20 and 24-27. This year the acclaimed festival will feature an all-new 11-acre corn maze along with returning festival favorites and of course, the Headless Horseman himself.
