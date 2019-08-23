ANDERSON — Working as an emergency medical technician can be a rewarding career, and St. Vincent Anderson is offering an EMT-Basic Course for individuals who are interested in this field.
The course will be taught by trained professionals and will run from Sept. 10 through April 4. Students will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the D26 Career Campus, 325 W. 38th St.
The course is designed to prepare students to specialize in procedures and techniques to evaluate and treat life-threatening conditions and symptoms, such as chest pains, seizures, difficulty breathing and a host of other ailments. Upon completion of the course, students will be prepared to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician certification exam.
Space is limited. To register and for more information, contact Darren Isaacs at Darren.Isaacs@ascension.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.