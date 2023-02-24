MUNCIE — The David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA) at Ball State University in Muncie, will display the first public exhibition of an outstanding Midwestern collection amassed over four decades by local printmakers and educators David and Sarojini Johnson. “A Wild Story: The David and Sarojini Johnson Print Collection” will be on view at DOMA from Feb. 23 through May 21.
The exhibition features relief and intaglio prints created by more than 25 artist-printmakers, including works by Francisco Goya, Käthe Kollwitz, Stanley William Hayter, Mauricio Lasansky, and Sue Coe. These diverse works are further enhanced by several prints in the exhibition from the DOMA collection that were acquired with David Johnson’s advice.
The David Owsley Museum of Art is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free.