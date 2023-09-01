INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared September as Indiana Archaeology Month, making it the 28th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in the Hoosier state.
All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through the past years’ celebrations, thousands of Hoosiers have experienced archaeology in new ways.
A variety of events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations and individuals throughout Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) coordinates Archaeology Month. A schedule of events is at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth.
This year’s commemorative poster focuses on the archaeology of early Indiana industry.
The poster and an in-depth discussion of the design are also available online. Overall, archaeologists have recorded more than 75,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the precontact and historic people who also called this land home.