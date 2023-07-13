ANDERSON — The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $13,775 to Anderson Young Ballet Theatre through the Arts Organization Support grant program.
During its June 9 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Over 480 applications were reviewed by 146 panelists from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management.
“As Anderson Young Ballet Theatre embarks upon its 50th, the Golden Anniversary season, this award serves to continue the legacy of our late founder and executive director, Lou Ann Young,” said Jennifer Thiemet, current artistic director. “These funds will assist in creating and producing a new world premiere ballet, Twelve Dancing Princesses, to be performed by our company March 2-3,2024. Myself, along with the faculty, students and Board of Directors wish to thank the IAC and with them, our legislators, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, state Sen. Mike Gaskill, state Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, and state Rep. Kyle Pierce.”