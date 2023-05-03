MUNCIE — Students, parents, staff, and members of the Muncie community have a new resource designed to make finding summer and after-school learning programs easier.
The Education Support Hub provides information about summer camps, after-school options, and community programs. Many of these programs are free or low-cost for families. It is a free service offering email subscriptions, social media feeds, and forms to request assistance or suggest updates. The program is made possible with funding and partnership from the Ball Brothers Foundation, the Indiana Department of Education, and the Ball State University Teachers College.
The Education Support Hub has been completely redesigned to shift the focus from COVID support to fighting learning loss that too often occurs when children are not in school.
Local community members can visit the Education Support Hub at www.EducationSupportHub.com, subscribe to email updates, or follow on Facebook or Twitter.