SHIPSHEWANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Next Level Trails (NLT) and the Town of Shipshewana opened the recently completed Pumpkinvine Trail extension in Shipshewana on May 6.
The 0.97-mile asphalt multi-use trail was constructed by the town with help from a $953,482 Next Level Trails grant.
The completed project extends the trail east into Shipshewana from its previous terminus outside of County Road 850 W. It follows North Street and ends in North Park, eliminating the prior on-road connection into town and improving access to residential neighborhoods and the downtown business district.
The Pumpkinvine Trail now forms a regional trail network by connecting the towns of Shipshewana, Middlebury and Goshen. At Goshen, the Pumpkinvine intersects with the Maple City Greenway and Maple Heart Trail, which travel north to Elkhart. The network totals 25 miles of trail between the four communities.
As part of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Connections initiative, NLT is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. The $150 million program is administered by the DNR and facilitates critical trail connections within and between Hoosier communities.
The Town of Shipshewana was awarded funding for the Pumpkinvine Trail extension as part of the second round of NLT, which Gov. Holcomb announced in March 2021.