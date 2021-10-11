MUNCIE — Ball State PBS has been awarded a $260,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and PBS to extend the reach and impact of PBS KIDS early learning resources to local communities.
Over the next four years, Ball State PBS will collaborate with local partners to create a “Learning Neighborhood” that fosters a community-wide culture of learning at home, in the neighborhood, and within local systems and spaces. The program is part of the CPB-PBS Ready To Learn Initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
The 2020-2025 Ready To Learn Initiative is focused on connecting children’s media and learning environments to build key skills for success in school and life, including functional literacy, critical thinking, and collaboration, as well as showing them career options in age-appropriate ways.
In 2018, Ball State PBS received a $175,000 two-year Ready to Learn grant to work with community partners to provide STEM resources for young learners and their families on the south side of Muncie, specifically the 8twelve neighborhoods.
