ANDERSON — East Central Indiana CASA is hosting “A Taste of CASA,” a free wine tasting event at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 .
Information will be presented about the important work of those who volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). Madison County has more than 1,100 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect. Over 400 of those children are waiting for a CASA to advocate for their best interest in decisions about a safe, permanent home.
“We’re working hard to identify and educate individuals about the need for and work of CASA volunteers,” said Annette Craycraft, executive director of East Central Indiana CASA.
“The wine tasting event will be a fun, relaxing evening where individuals can talk with our experienced volunteers about the role of a CASA. We hope anyone who has a passion to help children will join us.
“In many cases, a CASA is the first adult in a child’s life that is a stable, trusted resource. The CASA can make a positive impact on the direction of a child’s future.”
It only takes a few hours a month to be a CASA volunteer.
Individuals who think they may be interested in serving as a CASA may register for the event at eastcentralcasa.org/events. The evening will be at Anderson’s new Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.