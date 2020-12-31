'Good old boys club' prompts surprising resignation

Jessica Smith made headlines in September when she submitted an unexpected resignation in the middle of her second term as a Pendleton councilwoman amid accusations that her four male colleagues ran the town as a good old boys club.
“I find it unconscionable the police chief was reinstated after publicly mocking the Black Lives Matter movement, women, the LGBT community, and religious minorities,” she said in her resignation letter.
Smith said the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the decision to spend more time on things she believed were important, such as her family.
One of the council’s younger members, Smith was the first woman to serve as president in the town’s history. At the time of her resignation, she was the only woman serving on the council after her colleague Jessica Bastin lost her bid for a second term.
Public reaction was mixed, with some believing Smith did the right thing by not participating in a body that did not share her values while others said they believed she should stay and fight precisely because of the concerns she expressed.
Marissa Skaggs was selected at a Republican caucus in October to replace her.