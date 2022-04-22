PENDLETON — Every candidate seeking a Republican Party nomination used the word "transparency" at the Madison County Tea Party meeting.
Kelly Gaskill, running for re-election as a county commissioner, and Devin Norrick and Kaele Albert, seeking county council seats, addressed the group Thursday.
Gaskill is seeking a second term and is opposed by outgoing Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt.
She said while serving as president of the Board of County Commissioners she added to the county's website a list of roads that were paved and scheduled to be paved, as well as drainage assessment information.
Gaskill said the roads to be paved are no longer listed on the website.
“We need more transparency on the website,” she said. “I've fought for transparency for years.”
Albert is running for the 4th District seat on the County Council against current member Rob Steele.
She started attending council meetings and became frustrated with an inability to obtain information.
“Perception is the reality,” Albert said.
She said the county doesn't have a presence online.
“The county has not done enough,” Albert said. “We could do more.”
Norrick is running against Diana Likens for the District 2 seat on the County Council and was critical of the county's current website.
He said every county meeting should be available to local residents through YouTube or Facebook.
Norrick said the council should allow residents to comment on any topic during meetings.
“Why restrict public comments to only new money requests?” he asked. “By limiting time and topic, it is almost censorship.”
Gaskill said while serving as president of the commissioners, there was time allotted on every agenda for public comment.