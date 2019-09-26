Grains: Sept. 27 2 hrs ago Oct. corn, $3.82; Jan. ’20 corn, $3.94; Sept. beans, $8.50; Jan. ’20 beans, $8.54; July ’20 wheat, $4.72. Tags Sept. Oct. Corn Agriculture Bean Wheat Grain Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries FLOWERS, SR., Mark Apr 6, 1988 - Sep 22, 2019 DiRuzza, Phyllis STONER, Sherry Aug 17, 1958 - Sep 25, 2019 BERTRAM, Patricia Dec 6, 1933 - Sep 21, 2019 NEEDLER, William Jul 4, 1936 - Sep 22, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman bitten by police dog after being thrown from motorcycleBus driver files First Amendment suit against Madison-GrantDrug taskforce discovers papers brought into prison were sprayed with drugsAnderson police officer investigated on molestation allegationAnderson man accused of having sex with 14-year-old boyMadison-Grant board votes 5-2 for schools planFire hits Anderson residenceSchool board member confronts Summitville firefightersRookie Willis showing rapid growth for ColtsAnderson fire sends one to the hospital Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.