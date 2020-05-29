This is a special thank you to my granddaughter Ashley Martin!
On March 22 I was referred to Bethany Pointe From St. Vincent in Indy for therapy on a fractured ankle with no weight bearing. Due to the COVID virus spreading, my surgeon approved my going home if someone could be with me 24-7.
On April 5 my daughter, Kyla J. South, picked me up and Ashley and Jasmine, her cat, were home to greet us.
Ashley has been my blessing all this time, taking excellent care of me. We have laughed, cried, played SkipBo, colored, just enjoyed our time together under the circumstances.
I’m very thankful for Ashley and all the TLC she has given to me. May God bless her. I love and appreciate her daily.
She continues to be with me as I begin therapy to walk again. I’ll miss her when she returns to her “normal” life.
Mary Jean Masters, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.