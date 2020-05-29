I want to thank my grandson Greg and his wife Erin. They have been so helpful.
I came home from knee surgery when all of this hit us. They have become my sender and getter. Whatever I needed, they did it. They got groceries, went to the drug store or anything I needed.
My dog loves them, too. He loves for them to come. Nice company.
Thank them so much. God bless them for caring and being helpful.
I hope this is over soon. God bless everyone who is helping others.
Patty Addison, Alexandria
