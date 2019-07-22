ALEXANDRIA — While 13-year-old Sierra Rich typically shows chickens at the Madison County 4-H Fair, this year she decided to pick up the soldering iron and try out a new skill she’d learned at a craft camp.
Sierra attended a stained-glass workshop at Minnetrista in Muncie earlier in the summer and used what she learned to enter a stained-glass chicken into the Decorated Egg Display and Craft Judging.
While this was Sierra's first time entering the contest, she was awarded second place for her craft, which took only two attempts to create.
Andrea Duckworth, Sierra's mother, said she knew Sierra was planning on creating the craft. But Duckworth didn’t find out when Sierra was going to make it until she got home and saw the finished product.
Admittedly, Duckworth said this made her a little anxious, but Sierra said she has always been comfortable with trying new things when it comes to crafts and animals.
Sierra’s excitement for the fair each year, as well as the confidence she has gained from competing, is exactly why Duckworth said participating in 4-H is important.
“The competition is good, they learn a lot and it encourages them to get out there and do the best they can,” Duckworth said. “They also have to learn how to be kind of assertive and communicate well, because they have to talk directly to the judges and explain their project. ... I think it’s a really great confidence booster.”
Since joining 4-H four years ago, Duckworth said, she has seen her daughter become less shy and is proud of her hard work and dedication.
Emma Harvey, a 13-year-old who also competed in the Decorated Egg Display and Craft Judging contest, said meeting new people is also an important part of 4-H.
“My favorite part is being around different people, and I’m just a really competitive person,” Emma said.
She's found an abundance of things to learn by participating in 4-H. Even though she enjoys winning, she also likes to get constructive criticism.
Throughout her five years in 4-H, Emma has mainly shown chickens and pigeons and created poster boards. This year, she submitted eight poster boards to the poster barn and one to the Decorated Egg Display and Craft Judging contest.
Of her nine submissions, four have been selected to go on to the state fair, including her poster titled “How Egg-actly,” which outlines how chickens lay eggs.
“I feel like a lot of people think that (4-H) is all just animals, like they just can’t do anything else other than animals, and it’s not,” Emma said. “A lot of people don’t know but as you (participate) you make friends, it can help you with college and it’s just a lot of fun.”
