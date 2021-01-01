Health administrator steadfast amid pandemic storm

For the past 10 months, Stephenie Grimes has been at the eye of the coronavirus pandemic storm in Madison County, putting her years of training to the test as she serves as administrator for the county health department.
Since March, Grimes has been at the center of the decision-making process in terms of keeping the public safe, reopening schools and businesses, testing for the novel coronavirus and preparation for the distribution of a vaccine.
“Dealing with the fielding of complaints on a daily basis has been the most stressful,” Grimes said. “It’s hard to keep up with and explain things to people.”
She said another area of stress has been the constant changing of guidelines.
“At the start in the spring it was determining what were essential and non-essential businesses,” Grimes said. “Then there was figuring out the most efficient way to get people tested.”
The fall season brought decisions on reopening schools and the surge. Now, the focus is on preparing to distribute the vaccine.
“The most rewarding thing has been the opportunity to serve the community at this time,” Grimes said. “I live and breathe public health so to have this opportunity at this time has been rewarding.”
Grimes said as the vaccine begins to become available in Madison County things will start to level off and people will feel safer.
“I think by the spring or early summer, people who want to get the vaccine will have that opportunity,” she said.
“She has been a godsend,” Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said of Grimes. “All the coordination with other people and agencies; we’re lucky to have her.”
Wright noted that Grimes had experience to a lesser degree with the H1N1 flu outbreak a decade ago.
“She is our go-to person in dealing with the state agencies, local nursing homes and hospitals and can consult with an attorney,” he said. “We talk to her at least twice a day.”
Before she was named administrator of the department, part of Grimes’ job was preparedness planning.
“The health department has been working on pandemic planning since 9/11,” she pointed out earlier this year. “The planning started 16 years ago. We have been discussing this for a long time.”
She spent much of her time on the job preparing for another outbreak of H1N1, Ebola or Zika.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Grimes has been under intense pressure to coordinate the efforts of the health department and a new coronavirus task force.
“I want to do right by the county and for the health department,” she said. “I worry about how I will reflect on the community.”
Her training and the plans she laid for the eventuality of a pandemic paid off. But she admits that she didn’t foresee anything approaching the scope of the COVID-19 crisis.
“I didn’t think we would ever have to deal with a pandemic like this,” Grimes said. “This is so different than the epidemics in the past, because we didn’t have stay-at-home orders.”