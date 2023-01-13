ANDERSON — Trash is overflowing from several dumpsters outside of the troubled Bingham Square Apartments, with area residents wanting the ongoing issue resolved.
The Anderson City Council Thursday heard concerns from area residents about the condition of Bingham Square and Madison Square apartments, both owned by Property Resource Associates.
The council was told residents are without heat and running water, and raw sewage is evident in some apartments.
Information concerning the two apartment complexes was provided to one of the protesters by the Madison County Health Department indicating repairs were being made.
There was no mention of that information at the meeting.
Stephanie Mellinger, administrator for the health department, said no council member requested information from the department. She said she would have provided such information if it had been requested.
An email sent to council members by Joe Davis, environmental supervisor for the Madison County Health Department, was provided to the council on Friday.
The county health department has received several complaints about conditions at both properties.
Davis said water service has been restored to all the apartments at Bingham Square.
He said one apartment still doesn’t have permanent heat with the compliance date approaching. Davis said space heaters have been provided and the repairs are expected to be completed by the end of next week.
Davis said the sewage issue has not been resolved, but tools are being rented to complete the repairs.
Concerning the trash situation, he said management was sent a letter to ordering a cleanup, but the compliance date has not passed.
At Madison Square, Davis all water service has been restored after pipes burst during a December cold spell.
He said tenants were provided space heaters if the heat was not operating at the complex.
“Since the new manager has been in place, communication is much better,” Davis said. “There have been text and phone call updates daily. He is trying to get it all fixed remotely as he is not local.”
Davis said a new maintenance man was scheduled to start work on Friday.
Perry Washington, a member of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission, said the buildings should be condemned by the city.
“Enough is enough,” he said. “The time (to make repairs) expired a long time ago.”
Washington said the city should use American Rescue Plan and Redevelopment Commission funds to start relocating the residents of both apartment complexes.
“The city didn’t do a good job of vetting the company,” he said of the $936,000 provided to the company to upgrade the apartments.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has sent two demand letters to Property Resource Associates demanding the owners of the apartment complex make the necessary repairs or repay the commission the money that was provided to upgrade the apartment complex.
The first letter was sent in August, and a second letter was sent in December seeking that repairs and upgrades be completed within 30 days.
The company didn’t respond to the August letter.
Last year the ARC approved the potential sale of the properties by Property Resource Associates.
The terms of the contingency consent are that the ARC receives the $936,000 plus interest to retire the bonds and that the city receive payment of $535,969 in utility bills. There is a bad debt amount of $5,583, according to the city.
Reportedly there are several interested buyers for the two complexes, but no deal has been finalized.