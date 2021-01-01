Heroes of COVID-19 battle, serve, sacrifice

About the Person of the Year Award

The Herald Bulletin solicits nominations in December for the Person of the Year Award. The editorial board considers the nominees, as well as other difference makers in Madison County, and selects the Person of the Year based on contributions to the community during the year and in the past. A $500 award is presented to a local charity of the winner’s choice.

Past honorees

1993 — Jane Kendrick

1994 — Thomas Meeker and Hal Sperlich

1995 — Larry Contos

1996 — Betty Gibbons-Baker

1997 — Bill Hardacre

1998 — Thomas J. Snyder

1999 — Johnny Wilson and Carl Erskine (shared Person of the Century Award)

2000 — No award given

2001 — George A. Satterwhite and Anthony Malone

2002 — Tim Long

2003 — Keith Trent

2004 — Holly Renz

2005 — No award given

2006 — James Edwards

2007 — Reginald Lee

2008 — Mary Beth Dunnichay

2009 — Skip Ockomon

2010 — Douglas Fletcher

2011 — Timothy Senkowski

2012 — Mary Jamerson

2013 — Maleah Stringer

2014 — Bob Blume

2015 — Nancy Anderson and Stephen T. Jackson

2016 — Jason Chappell and Jimmie Howell

2017 — Jim and Marilyn Ault

2018 — James Warner

2019 — Jay and Nancy Ricker