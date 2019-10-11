YORKTOWN — Yorktown turned three miscues by Pendleton Heights into scores, as the Tigers defeated the Arabians 15-6.
PH (4-4, 3-3 Hoosier Heritage Conference) lost three fumbles, which the Tigers turned into two touchdowns, and also surrendered a safety on the final play of the third quarter.
Yorktown (6-2, 4-2 HHC) scored on a 45-yard run by JJ Evans after an Arabian fumble nearly three minutes into the game. John LaPradd scooped up a high snap by PH and ran 50 yards with 9:45 left in the half, giving the Tigers a 13-6 lead.
The Tigers were awarded a safety after an Arabians punt returner fielded the ball and kneeled in the end zone.
Quarterback Kirby Hess sneaked it in from a yard out late in the first quarter, and that tied the game at 6. The Arabians never threatened after that.
PH wraps up the regular season next Friday at home against Shelbyville (0-8, 0-6 HHC).
EASTERN HANCOCK 14 SHENANDOAH 12
MIDDLETOWN —Friday night at Dale Green Field, the wet, windy conditions were detrimental for Shenandoah, who turned the ball over four times overall and three times in the red zone in a 14-12 loss to Mid-Eastern Conference (MEC) rival Eastern Hancock.
The Raiders (5-3, 1-1 MEC) fell short despite running 27 more plays than the Royals (7-1, 3-0 MEC) and outgained them 356 yards to 252. Not only did Eastern Hancock’s win snap Shenandoah’s five-game winning streak, but it also gave the Royals their first win over the Raiders since 2015.
Shenandoah first scored on a touchdown run by Josh Farmer. Trailing 14-6 with under a minute remaining, Shenandoah quarterback Tanner Goff hit Colton Monday for a 43-yard touchdown to pull the Raiders within two. But the Royals stuffed Farmer on the two-point conversion to seal the victory.
With sectional on the horizon, Shenandoah hopes a game that got away can be turned into a learning experience.
Shenandoah will host another MEC rival in Monroe Central in its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. next Friday.
OAK HILL 32 FRANKTON 12
FRANKTON- The Frankton Eagles (1-7) stayed right with the Golden Eagles of Oak Hill (3-5) for the first half being only down by 2 , 14-12 at intermission. The second half was different as Frankton’s offense stalled and Oak Hill took the advantage.
Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Madison-Grant(1-7) to get back on the winning side.
MISSISSINEWA 65 ALEXANDRIA 7
ALEXANDRIA- Mississinewa (7-1) ran away from the Tigers and never looked back. Alexandria (5-3) fell behind early and were never in the game. Next Friday the Tigers will host Oak Hill in another conference matchup.
MADISON-GRANT 54 ELWOOD 0
SUMMITVILLE- Madison-Grant (1-7) left the winless ranks by running over the Elwood Panthers (0-8). Next week Elwood faces conference foe Eastbrook while the Argylls will host rival Frankton (1-7).
