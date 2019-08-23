Lapel 42, Elwood 6
On the first game of the 2019 season, it was all Lapel as the Bulldogs defeated the Elwood Panthers 42-6.
Lapel wasted no time getting to work as it only took one minute and four seconds to find the endzone. Senior Cole Alexander threw for over 100 yards and led the Bulldogs to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
Lapel’s dominance continued in the second quarter with touchdown runs by senior Josiah Scott and freshman Tyler Dollar. The first half ended with a score of 42-0. Because of this score, the new running-clock rule was initiated for the second half.
Elwood finally found the endzone with only 23 seconds left in the game.
Lapel (1-0) hosts Frankton next week while Elwood (0-1) hosts Tipton (1-0).
Alexandria 18, Wes-Del 16
Nothing went right for Alexandria football in the first half, and they barely had possession of the ball in the second half.
That wouldn’t usually sound like a recipe for a third straight season-opening win over Wes-Del. It was this time, though, as the Tigers made enough key plays to come away with an 18-16 win over the Warriors.
With a two-point lead and a minute to go, Cade Vernetti capped a defensive stand when he reeled in a tipped Wes-Del pass with one hand to seal the Tigers’ win.
Prior to the winning interception, Alexandria quarterback Rylan Metz found Jagger Orick on a double move for 71 yards down the sideline, setting up Vernetti’s go-ahead touchdown run from three yards out.
After the Tigers jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a 45-yard bomb from Metz to Kole Stewart just over a minute into the game, Wes-Del fought back.
The Warriors finally capitalized under a minute into the second quarter when Eric Harlan punched in a 1-yard touchdown run. Harlan found Caeden McClaughry alone in the back of the endzone for the go-ahead 2-point conversion.
Tipton 19, Madison-Grant 6
The Argylls scored late in the first quarter, a lead they would carry into the second half at 6-0. But the Blue Devils blanked M-G 19-0 in the second half to preserve the win.
It was a major improvement for the Argylls as Tipton won this matchup a year ago 48-7.
M-G (0-1) will host Eastern (Greentown) next Friday in week two.
Tri-Central 23, Frankton 18
The Eagles trailed most of the game, but a late comeback bid came up short in Frankton’s season opener.
Caleb DeLong scored with just over 5 minutes remaining in the game to pull Frankton within a score of taking the lead. Jaxen McCorkle and Korbin Finley scored the first two Frankton touchdowns.
Frankton (0-1) will play at Lapel next Friday night.
Frontier 44, Anderson Prep 0
The Jets fell behind big early and could never get a rally going.
APA (0-1) trailed 34-0 at halftime and will look to bounce back next week at Park Tudor.
